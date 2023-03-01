Wake Forest vs. Virginia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (15-14) against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-15) at Greensboro Coliseum is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of Virginia. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on March 1.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Demon Deacons suffered a 73-63 loss to Boston College.
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Wake Forest vs. Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia 64, Wake Forest 62
Wake Forest Schedule Analysis
- Against the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Demon Deacons notched their best win of the season on January 26, a 68-57 home victory.
- The Demon Deacons have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (11).
- Wake Forest has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).
Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on January 29
- 69-64 at home over Clemson (No. 61) on February 5
- 59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 72) on December 22
- 51-50 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 88) on January 8
- 57-46 on the road over East Carolina (No. 92) on November 10
Wake Forest Performance Insights
- The Demon Deacons average 59.2 points per game (289th in college basketball) while allowing 59.6 per contest (62nd in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential overall.
- Wake Forest is putting up 55.4 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 3.8 fewer points per game than its overall average (59.2).
- Offensively, the Demon Deacons have performed better when playing at home this year, posting 63.7 points per game, compared to 54.7 per game in away games.
- At home, Wake Forest is allowing 10.2 fewer points per game (54.7) than in road games (64.9).
- The Demon Deacons have been putting up 57.1 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 59.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
