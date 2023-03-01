Wednesday's contest that pits the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (16-14) versus the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-19) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 67-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM on March 1.

The Mountaineers head into this matchup on the heels of a 77-63 victory against UL Monroe on Friday.

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida

Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 67, Appalachian State 61

Appalachian State Schedule Analysis

The Mountaineers beat the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs in an 87-81 win on December 20. It was their signature victory of the season.

Appalachian State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-55 at home over Old Dominion (No. 164) on December 29

96-88 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 165) on January 14

84-82 at home over Davidson (No. 177) on November 27

81-74 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on January 21

59-58 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 260) on January 7

Appalachian State Performance Insights