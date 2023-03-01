Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Sun Belt Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (16-14) versus the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-19) at Pensacola Bay Center has a projected final score of 67-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM on March 1.
The Mountaineers head into this matchup on the heels of a 77-63 victory against UL Monroe on Friday.
Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida
Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana 67, Appalachian State 61
Appalachian State Schedule Analysis
- The Mountaineers beat the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs in an 87-81 win on December 20. It was their signature victory of the season.
Appalachian State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-55 at home over Old Dominion (No. 164) on December 29
- 96-88 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 165) on January 14
- 84-82 at home over Davidson (No. 177) on November 27
- 81-74 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on January 21
- 59-58 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 260) on January 7
Appalachian State Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers are being outscored by 2.2 points per game, with a -63 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.4 points per game (123rd in college basketball), and allow 70.6 per contest (318th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Appalachian State is averaging fewer points (66.9 per game) than it is overall (68.4) in 2022-23.
- At home the Mountaineers are scoring 72.7 points per game, 8.4 more than they are averaging on the road (64.3).
- In 2022-23 Appalachian State is giving up 8.6 fewer points per game at home (66.1) than on the road (74.7).
- The Mountaineers have fared worse offensively in their previous 10 games, generating 64.4 points per contest, four fewer points their than season average of 68.4.
