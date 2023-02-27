LaMelo Ball's Charlotte Hornets face the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on February 25, Ball produced 19 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists in a 108-103 win versus the Heat.

With prop bets available for Ball, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 23.4 24.2 Rebounds 7.5 6.4 8.3 Assists 10.5 8.5 9.2 PRA 42.5 38.3 41.7 PR 32.5 29.8 32.5 3PM 3.5 3.9 4.1



Looking to bet on one or more of LaMelo Ball's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

LaMelo Ball Insights vs. the Pistons

Ball is responsible for taking 12.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.3 per game.

He's connected on 3.9 threes per game, or 20.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hornets rank 12th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Pistons are the 29th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 119.3 points per game.

The Pistons allow 45 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have conceded 25.6 per game, 17th in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.

LaMelo Ball vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/3/2023 40 23 8 8 4 0 5 12/14/2022 34 23 1 11 5 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Ball or any of his Hornets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.