The Charlotte Hornets, Gordon Hayward included, match up versus the Detroit Pistons on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 108-103 win over the Heat, Hayward tallied 21 points.

With prop bets available for Hayward, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.5 16.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.0 Assists 4.5 3.6 3.4 PRA 26.5 22.5 23.5 PR 21.5 18.9 20.1 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.0



Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Pistons

Hayward is responsible for attempting 7.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.5 per game.

He's attempted 3.2 threes per game, or 5.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Hayward's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.4 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Pistons allow 119.3 points per contest, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pistons have allowed 45.0 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

The Pistons are the 17th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25.6 assists per game.

The Pistons are the 13th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/3/2023 26 12 4 2 1 0 1

