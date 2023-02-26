Wake Forest vs. Boston College Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-14) squaring off against the Boston College Eagles (14-16) at 2:00 PM ET on February 26. Our computer prediction projects a 66-60 victory for Wake Forest, who are favored by our model.
The Demon Deacons are coming off of a 61-60 loss to Florida State in their most recent outing on Thursday.
Wake Forest vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Wake Forest vs. Boston College Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wake Forest 66, Boston College 60
Wake Forest Schedule Analysis
- Against the Louisville Cardinals, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Demon Deacons secured their signature win of the season on January 26, a 68-57 home victory.
- The Demon Deacons have 12 losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
- Wake Forest has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).
Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins
- 55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 48) on January 29
- 69-64 at home over Clemson (No. 71) on February 5
- 59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 74) on December 22
- 51-50 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 85) on January 8
- 57-46 on the road over East Carolina (No. 90) on November 10
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Wake Forest Performance Insights
- The Demon Deacons have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 59.1 points per game (296th in college basketball) and giving up 59.1 (52nd in college basketball).
- Wake Forest is posting 54.9 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 4.2 fewer points per game than its overall average (59.1).
- When playing at home, the Demon Deacons are averaging 9.1 more points per game (63.8) than they are in away games (54.7).
- Defensively, Wake Forest has played better in home games this year, giving up 53.4 points per game, compared to 64.9 on the road.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Demon Deacons have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 55.1 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 59.1 they've put up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.