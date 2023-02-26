Sunday's contest between the North Carolina A&T Aggies (16-10) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-21) at Corbett Sports Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-56 and heavily favors N.C. A&T to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Seahawks' last contest on Friday ended in a 63-47 win over Charleston (SC).

UNC Wilmington vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

UNC Wilmington vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 68, UNC Wilmington 56

UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis

The Seahawks defeated the Charleston (SC) Cougars in a 63-47 win on February 24. It was their signature win of the season.

UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins

62-58 at home over Elon (No. 285) on January 20

60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on December 21

79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights