UNC Wilmington vs. N.C. A&T Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the North Carolina A&T Aggies (16-10) and the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-21) at Corbett Sports Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-56 and heavily favors N.C. A&T to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Seahawks' last contest on Friday ended in a 63-47 win over Charleston (SC).
UNC Wilmington vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
UNC Wilmington vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction
- Prediction: N.C. A&T 68, UNC Wilmington 56
UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis
- The Seahawks defeated the Charleston (SC) Cougars in a 63-47 win on February 24. It was their signature win of the season.
UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-58 at home over Elon (No. 285) on January 20
- 60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on December 21
- 79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1
UNC Wilmington Performance Insights
- The Seahawks have been outscored by 10.4 points per game (posting 56.6 points per game, 325th in college basketball, while allowing 67 per outing, 253rd in college basketball) and have a -270 scoring differential.
- In conference action, UNC Wilmington is scoring more points (57.2 per game) than it is overall (56.6) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Seahawks are scoring 2.8 more points per game at home (58) than on the road (55.2).
- At home, UNC Wilmington gives up 59.4 points per game. Away, it gives up 74.5.
- The Seahawks have fared better offensively over their past 10 games, putting up 61 points per contest, 4.4 more than their season average of 56.6.
