How to Watch the NC State vs. Pittsburgh Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NC State Wolfpack (18-10) take the court against the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-18) on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET in ACC action, aiting on ACC Network Extra.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
NC State vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 63.4 points per game are just 0.9 more points than the 62.5 the Wolfpack give up.
- When Pittsburgh gives up fewer than 71.1 points, it is 8-5.
- When it scores more than 62.5 points, Pittsburgh is 7-7.
- The 71.1 points per game the Wolfpack score are only 2.5 more points than the Panthers allow (68.6).
- NC State has a 13-3 record when scoring more than 68.6 points.
- NC State's record is 14-1 when it gives up fewer than 63.4 points.
- The Wolfpack are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% lower than the Panthers concede to opponents (43.6%).
NC State Schedule
|2/16/2023
|North Carolina
|W 77-66
|Reynolds Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 75-62
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/23/2023
|@ Duke
|L 77-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/26/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
