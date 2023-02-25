North Carolina vs. Virginia: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
The Virginia Cavaliers (21-5, 13-4 ACC) face a fellow ACC opponent, the North Carolina Tar Heels (17-11, 9-8 ACC), on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Virginia matchup in this article.
North Carolina vs. Virginia Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
North Carolina vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Carolina Moneyline
|Virginia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Carolina (-3.5)
|130.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|North Carolina (-3)
|130
|-
|-
|Tipico
|North Carolina (-2.5)
|130.5
|-
|-
North Carolina vs. Virginia Betting Trends
- North Carolina has covered eight times in 28 matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of 12 out of the Tar Heels' 28 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Virginia has put together a 9-15-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Cavaliers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 25 times this year.
North Carolina Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7000
- North Carolina is 25th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), much higher than its computer rankings (40th).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Tar Heels' national championship odds down from +900 at the start of the season to +7000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 49th-biggest change.
- North Carolina has a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
