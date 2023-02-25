Hornets vs. Heat Injury Report Today - February 25
The injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (18-43) heading into their matchup with the Miami Heat (32-28) currently includes only one player on it. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25 from Spectrum Center.
In their last game on Friday, the Hornets earned a 121-113 win over the Timberwolves. LaMelo Ball recorded 32 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|5
|3.4
|1.6
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: Kyle Lowry: Out (Knee), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)
Hornets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSSUN
Hornets Season Insights
- The Hornets score just four more points per game (112.6) than the Heat give up to opponents (108.6).
- When it scores more than 108.6 points, Charlotte is 17-21.
- While the Hornets are averaging 112.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their past 10 games, producing 114.8 a contest.
- Charlotte hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league), 2.1 fewer than its opponents.
- The Hornets rank 20th in the NBA with 111.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 26th defensively with 115 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Hornets vs. Heat Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Heat
|-4.5
|226.5
