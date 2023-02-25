Saturday's contest features the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (25-4) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (10-18) clashing at Paul Porter Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-51 win for heavily favored Gardner-Webb according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are coming off of an 89-72 victory over Longwood in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Gardner-Webb vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Gardner-Webb vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Gardner-Webb 78, South Carolina Upstate 51

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

When the Runnin' Bulldogs beat the East Carolina Lady Pirates, the No. 90 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-59 on December 15, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

Gardner-Webb has the most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (22).

Gardner-Webb 2022-23 Best Wins

62-58 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 155) on December 1

82-78 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 165) on November 19

86-68 on the road over High Point (No. 234) on January 28

67-61 at home over High Point (No. 234) on December 31

61-56 on the road over VCU (No. 246) on December 12

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights