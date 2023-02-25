Saturday's contest between the Fordham Rams (17-11) and the Davidson Wildcats (13-14) at John M. Belk Arena has a projected final score of 69-66 based on our computer prediction, with Fordham coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM on February 25.

In their most recent matchup on Wednesday, the Wildcats earned a 66-59 win against George Washington.

Davidson vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Davidson vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 69, Davidson 66

Davidson Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats defeated the Duquesne Dukes in a 66-65 win on January 22. It was their best win of the season.

Davidson 2022-23 Best Wins

75-71 at home over Saint Louis (No. 148) on January 25

62-41 over Austin Peay (No. 155) on November 21

66-59 on the road over George Washington (No. 162) on February 22

71-56 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 180) on December 4

68-55 at home over Charlotte (No. 195) on December 21

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Davidson Performance Insights