UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston (SC) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has the Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-14) going head-to-head against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-21) at 7:00 PM (on February 24). Our computer prediction projects a 65-62 victory for Charleston (SC), who is slightly favored by our model.
Their last time out, the Seahawks lost 64-46 to Stony Brook on Sunday.
UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Charleston (SC) 65, UNC Wilmington 62
UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Seahawks defeated the Elon Phoenix 62-58 on January 20.
- The Seahawks have 10 losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.
UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on December 21
- 79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UNC Wilmington Performance Insights
- The Seahawks are being outscored by 11.5 points per game with a -286 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.3 points per game (329th in college basketball) and allow 67.8 per contest (265th in college basketball).
- In conference action, UNC Wilmington scores more points per contest (56.8) than its overall average (56.3).
- The Seahawks are posting 57.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 55.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, UNC Wilmington is allowing 60.4 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 74.5.
- The Seahawks have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 58.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.8 points more than the 56.3 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.