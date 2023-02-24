Terry Rozier and his Charlotte Hornets teammates take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Rozier, in his most recent game (February 13 win against the Hawks) put up 29 points, five assists and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Rozier's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.8 23.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.9 Assists 4.5 4.9 3.8 PRA 30.5 31 32.3 PR 25.5 26.1 28.5 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.0



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Rozier has taken 19.3 shots per game this season and made 8.1 per game, which account for 17.1% and 15.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 8.2 threes per game, or 20.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Rozier's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.0 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.3 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are 19th in the league, allowing 115.8 points per contest.

Giving up 44.4 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the 24th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Terry Rozier vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 38 22 4 8 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.