Friday's game that pits the Towson Tigers (15-10) versus the North Carolina A&T Aggies (16-9) at SECU Arena has a projected final score of 69-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Towson, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 24.

The Aggies enter this matchup following a 65-62 victory over Monmouth on Sunday.

N.C. A&T vs. Towson Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

N.C. A&T vs. Towson Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 69, N.C. A&T 60

N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis

The Aggies registered their best win of the season on January 20, when they defeated the Stony Brook Seawolves, who rank No. 146 in our computer rankings, 68-60.

N.C. A&T 2022-23 Best Wins

67-63 at home over Northeastern (No. 153) on January 13

75-70 on the road over Hampton (No. 240) on January 22

65-62 at home over Monmouth (No. 254) on February 19

68-52 on the road over Monmouth (No. 254) on January 6

76-71 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 266) on January 29

N.C. A&T Performance Insights