LaMelo Ball's Charlotte Hornets take the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Ball had 28 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 120-110 win versus the Spurs.

With prop bets available for Ball, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 23.3 23.7 Rebounds 7.5 6.3 8.3 Assists 9.5 8.4 8.9 PRA 41.5 38 40.9 PR 32.5 29.6 32 3PM 3.5 3.9 3.8



Looking to bet on one or more of LaMelo Ball's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

LaMelo Ball Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 12.1% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.3 per contest.

He's attempted 10.6 threes per game, or 17.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Ball's Hornets average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are 19th in the NBA, conceding 115.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Timberwolves are 24th in the NBA, conceding 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.6 assists per game.

Giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

LaMelo Ball vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2022 41 22 9 6 3 1 1 11/26/2021 29 10 6 13 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Ball or any of his Hornets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.