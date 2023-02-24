Friday's game that pits the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-19) against the UL Monroe Warhawks (7-21) at George M. Holmes Convocation Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-63 in favor of Appalachian State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 24.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Mountaineers suffered a 78-62 loss to JMU.

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 75, UL Monroe 63

Appalachian State Schedule Analysis

When the Mountaineers took down the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 117 in our computer rankings, on December 20 by a score of 87-81, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

The Mountaineers have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (10).

Appalachian State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-55 at home over Old Dominion (No. 159) on December 29

96-88 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 165) on January 14

84-82 at home over Davidson (No. 168) on November 27

81-74 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 209) on January 21

59-58 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 258) on January 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Appalachian State Performance Insights