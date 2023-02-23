Thursday's game at Ramsey Center has the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (16-11) going head to head against the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-18) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 67-51 win for heavily favored Chattanooga.

The Lady Catamounts head into this matchup on the heels of a 72-59 loss to UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

Western Carolina vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Western Carolina vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 67, Western Carolina 51

Western Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Lady Catamounts defeated the Wofford Terriers in a 53-49 win on January 12. It was their best victory of the season.

Western Carolina has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (12).

Western Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

56-48 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 172) on January 28

49-46 at home over Campbell (No. 274) on December 6

68-59 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 341) on December 1

58-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 351) on November 18

48-47 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on November 10

Western Carolina Performance Insights