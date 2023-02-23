The Florida State Seminoles (22-7) travel to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-13) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

  • The Seminoles average 23.2 more points per game (82.3) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (59.1).
  • Florida State is 9-0 when allowing fewer than 59 points.
  • When it scores more than 59.1 points, Florida State is 22-6.
  • The Demon Deacons record eight fewer points per game (59) than the Seminoles allow (67).
  • When Wake Forest puts up more than 67 points, it is 7-0.
  • Wake Forest is 14-12 when it allows fewer than 82.3 points.
  • The Demon Deacons shoot 32.2% from the field, 6.7% lower than the Seminoles concede defensively.
  • The Seminoles shoot 42.4% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Demon Deacons allow.

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 NC State L 51-42 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2/16/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 63-55 Hank McCamish Pavilion
2/19/2023 @ North Carolina L 71-58 Carmichael Arena
2/23/2023 Florida State - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2/26/2023 Boston College - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

