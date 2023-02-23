Thursday's game at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has the Florida State Seminoles (22-7) matching up with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-13) at 6:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 71-62 win for Florida State.

The Demon Deacons are coming off of a 71-58 loss to North Carolina in their last game on Sunday.

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Wake Forest vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 71, Wake Forest 62

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

On January 26 against the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 34) in our computer rankings, the Demon Deacons captured their best win of the season, a 68-57 victory at home.

The Demon Deacons have 11 losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Wake Forest is 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Wake Forest 2022-23 Best Wins

55-52 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 50) on January 29

59-45 at home over Rhode Island (No. 68) on December 22

69-64 at home over Clemson (No. 72) on February 5

51-50 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 84) on January 8

57-46 on the road over East Carolina (No. 91) on November 10

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Wake Forest Performance Insights