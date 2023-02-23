UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (21-7) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-13) at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-57 based on our computer prediction, with East Tennessee State taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Spartans enter this matchup following a 72-59 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.
UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Tennessee State 66, UNC Greensboro 57
UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Spartans took down the Mercer Bears on the road on January 5 by a score of 72-68.
- UNC Greensboro has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).
UNC Greensboro 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-64 on the road over Wofford (No. 170) on February 9
- 65-58 on the road over Stetson (No. 261) on December 15
- 72-54 at home over Radford (No. 296) on November 16
- 60-49 at home over Furman (No. 312) on January 12
- 74-69 on the road over Furman (No. 312) on February 11
UNC Greensboro Performance Insights
- The Spartans average 66.3 points per game (159th in college basketball) while allowing 65 per contest (197th in college basketball). They have a +35 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game.
- UNC Greensboro's offense has been less productive in SoCon matchups this year, putting up 63.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 66.3 PPG.
- The Spartans are scoring 69.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 63.6 points per contest.
- In home games, UNC Greensboro is giving up 9.4 fewer points per game (59.9) than in road games (69.3).
- The Spartans have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 62.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 4.1 points fewer than the 66.3 they've scored this year.
