Thursday's contest between the North Carolina Tar Heels (19-8) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (22-4) at Carmichael Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with North Carolina securing the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Tar Heels enter this game on the heels of a 71-58 win against Wake Forest on Sunday.

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 67, Virginia Tech 66

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

On January 19, the Tar Heels captured their signature win of the season, a 61-56 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank No. 9 in the AP's Top 25.

The Tar Heels have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the eighth-most in the nation. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 30th-most.

North Carolina has three wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the country.

North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 8

73-64 over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on November 27

56-47 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 15

85-79 over Oregon (No. 40) on November 24

73-62 at home over Virginia (No. 65) on February 2

North Carolina Performance Insights