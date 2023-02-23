Thursday's contest at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Duke Blue Devils (23-4) taking on the NC State Wolfpack (18-9) at 8:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 66-58 victory for Duke, who are favored by our model.

The Wolfpack's last game was a 75-62 loss to Virginia Tech on Sunday.

NC State vs. Duke Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

NC State vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 66, NC State 58

NC State Schedule Analysis

On December 1, the Wolfpack claimed their signature win of the season, a 94-81 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25.

The Wolfpack have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (seven), but also have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (seven).

NC State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).

NC State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 29

77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 16

65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 28) on December 11

63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 34) on January 22

65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 42) on December 5

NC State Performance Insights