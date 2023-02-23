Thursday's contest at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the Duke Blue Devils (23-4) taking on the NC State Wolfpack (18-9) at 8:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 66-58 victory for Duke, who are favored by our model.

The Wolfpack's last game was a 75-62 loss to Virginia Tech on Sunday.

NC State vs. Duke Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

NC State vs. Duke Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Duke 66, NC State 58

NC State Schedule Analysis

  • On December 1, the Wolfpack claimed their signature win of the season, a 94-81 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25.
  • The Wolfpack have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (seven), but also have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (seven).
  • NC State has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (five).

NC State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 29
  • 77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 16
  • 65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 28) on December 11
  • 63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 34) on January 22
  • 65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 42) on December 5

NC State Performance Insights

  • The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game (posting 71.5 points per game, 66th in college basketball, and giving up 62.0 per outing, 117th in college basketball) and have a +256 scoring differential.
  • NC State has averaged 6.3 fewer points in ACC games (65.2) than overall (71.5).
  • At home the Wolfpack are putting up 76.4 points per game, 12.8 more than they are averaging on the road (63.6).
  • NC State is giving up fewer points at home (59.1 per game) than on the road (66.7).
  • The Wolfpack have played worse offensively in their past 10 games, tallying 62.2 points per contest, 9.3 fewer points their than season average of 71.5.

