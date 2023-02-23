How to Watch the Duke vs. NC State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Duke Blue Devils (23-4) aim to extend a nine-game home winning run when hosting the NC State Wolfpack (18-9) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
Duke vs. NC State Scoring Comparison
- The Wolfpack score an average of 71.5 points per game, 20.8 more points than the 50.7 the Blue Devils allow.
- NC State has a 15-1 record when giving up fewer than 65.1 points.
- NC State has put together an 18-8 record in games it scores more than 50.7 points.
- The Blue Devils score only 3.1 more points per game (65.1) than the Wolfpack allow (62).
- When Duke puts up more than 62 points, it is 14-0.
- Duke has a 23-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.5 points.
- The Blue Devils are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Wolfpack concede to opponents (37.9%).
- The Wolfpack's 43.3 shooting percentage from the field is six higher than the Blue Devils have conceded.
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 50-40
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/16/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 61-45
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|@ Virginia
|W 56-52
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/23/2023
|NC State
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|2/26/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
