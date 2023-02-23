Thursday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (23-4) and the NC State Wolfpack (18-9) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 66-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Duke squad coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Blue Devils claimed a 56-52 victory against Virginia.

Duke vs. NC State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Duke vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 66, NC State 58

Duke Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on February 5, the Blue Devils picked up their best win of the season, a 57-52 road victory.

The Blue Devils have six wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Duke has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (10).

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 11/AP Poll)) on January 26

72-58 on the road over NC State (No. 27) on December 29

63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 34) on January 1

71-48 on the road over FGCU (No. 43) on December 11

50-40 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 50) on February 12

Duke Performance Insights