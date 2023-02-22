The NC State Wolf Pack (21-7, 11-6 ACC) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-10, 9-7 ACC) after winning 10 home games in a row. The Wolf Pack are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 156.5.

NC State vs. Wake Forest Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: ACC Network Extra
  • Where: Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Venue: PNC Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
NC State -5.5 156.5

NC State Betting Records & Stats

  • NC State and its opponents have gone over 156.5 combined points in four of 24 games this season.
  • The average total in NC State's games this season is 147.8, 8.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Wolf Pack's ATS record is 12-12-0 this season.
  • NC State has covered less often than Wake Forest this season, sporting an ATS record of 12-12-0, compared to the 14-10-0 mark of Wake Forest.

NC State vs. Wake Forest Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
NC State 4 16.7% 78.6 156.6 69.2 143.1 147.3
Wake Forest 8 33.3% 78 156.6 73.9 143.1 145.5

Additional NC State Insights & Trends

  • NC State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.
  • Five of Wolf Pack's last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • The Wolf Pack have put together a 7-9-0 ATS record in conference play so far this year.
  • The Wolf Pack record only 4.7 more points per game (78.6) than the Demon Deacons allow (73.9).
  • When NC State puts up more than 73.9 points, it is 11-4 against the spread and 17-1 overall.

NC State vs. Wake Forest Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
NC State 12-12-0 5-6 12-12-0
Wake Forest 14-10-0 3-1 17-7-0

NC State vs. Wake Forest Home/Away Splits

NC State Wake Forest
14-1 Home Record 12-2
4-5 Away Record 4-6
5-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0
4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0
83.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8
72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.6
7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0
3-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

