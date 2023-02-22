Wednesday's contest between the High Point Panthers (14-12) and Radford Highlanders (11-16) matching up at Dedmon Center has a projected final score of 65-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Panthers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Panthers are coming off of an 83-51 win against South Carolina Upstate in their last outing on Saturday.

High Point vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

High Point vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 65, Radford 62

High Point Schedule Analysis

The Panthers defeated the No. 274-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Campbell Lady Camels, 57-49, on January 25, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

High Point has 12 wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 30th-most in Division 1.

High Point 2022-23 Best Wins

63-47 at home over Campbell (No. 274) on February 8

70-62 at home over Radford (No. 295) on January 21

63-47 at home over Presbyterian (No. 318) on February 15

82-80 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 318) on January 14

79-50 at home over Longwood (No. 336) on December 29

High Point Performance Insights