Wednesday's contest features the Houston Cougars (11-14) and the East Carolina Lady Pirates (19-8) squaring off at Minges Coliseum in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 62-60 victory for Houston according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Lady Pirates enter this game on the heels of a 63-57 win against UCF on Saturday.

East Carolina vs. Houston Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

East Carolina vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 62, East Carolina 61

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Lady Pirates notched their best win of the season on January 3, when they claimed a 55-47 victory over the Memphis Lady Tigers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 58) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Pirates are 6-3 (.667%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

63-53 at home over Tulane (No. 95) on January 8

72-64 over Liberty (No. 104) on November 26

67-52 at home over Temple (No. 129) on February 8

72-51 on the road over Temple (No. 129) on January 11

79-62 at home over Wichita State (No. 132) on February 12

East Carolina Performance Insights