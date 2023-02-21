Hurricanes vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (37-10-8) host the St. Louis Blues (26-27-3) at PNC Arena on Tuesday, February 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSMW. The Hurricanes have won three games in a row.
Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSMW
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-330)
|Blues (+275)
|6.5
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite 48 times this season, and have gone 34-14 in those games.
- Carolina has a record of 2-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -330 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 76.7%.
- Carolina's 55 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 25 times.
Hurricanes vs. Blues Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|185 (12th)
|Goals
|172 (19th)
|145 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|204 (26th)
|37 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|35 (19th)
|34 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|35 (14th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina hit the over in four of its last 10 contests.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- During their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 1.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 12th in the league with 185 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.
- The Hurricanes have allowed the second-fewest goals in league action this season, 145 (2.6 per game).
- With a +40 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.
