Tuesday's game between the East Carolina Pirates (13-13, 4-9 AAC) and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-21, 1-14 AAC) at Donald W. Reynolds Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-70, with East Carolina taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center

East Carolina vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 73, Tulsa 70

Spread & Total Prediction for East Carolina vs. Tulsa

Computer Predicted Spread: East Carolina (-2.9)

East Carolina (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Tulsa is 6-18-0 against the spread this season compared to East Carolina's 14-10-0 ATS record. Both the Golden Hurricane and the Pirates are 15-9-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. Tulsa is 3-7 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its last 10 contests, while East Carolina has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates are 14-10-0 ATS this season.

East Carolina is 92nd in the nation at 33.5 rebounds per game. That's 2.4 more than the 31.1 its opponents average.

East Carolina knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball) at a 31.9% rate (294th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 per game its opponents make, at a 33.9% rate.

East Carolina has lost the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 13.0 (273rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (216th in college basketball).

