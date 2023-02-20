North Carolina Central vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game between the Maryland-Eastern Shore Lady Hawks (6-17) and North Carolina Central Eagles (12-13) going head to head at Hytche Athletic Center has a projected final score of 66-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Maryland-Eastern Shore, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET on February 20.
The Eagles won their last outing 62-50 against Delaware State on Saturday.
North Carolina Central vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Hytche Athletic Center in Princess Anne, Maryland
North Carolina Central vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maryland-Eastern Shore 66, North Carolina Central 65
North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles picked up their signature win of the season on February 6, when they beat the Norfolk State Spartanettes, who rank No. 158 in our computer rankings, 73-68.
North Carolina Central 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-70 at home over Appalachian State (No. 246) on December 15
- 67-54 at home over Coppin State (No. 300) on February 13
- 82-77 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 317) on January 23
- 63-44 at home over Delaware State (No. 349) on January 21
- 62-50 on the road over Delaware State (No. 349) on February 18
North Carolina Central Performance Insights
- The Eagles put up 67.8 points per game (135th in college basketball) while giving up 69.0 per outing (295th in college basketball). They have a -30 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.2 points per game.
- North Carolina Central scores fewer points in conference action (67.4 per game) than overall (67.8).
- At home, the Eagles score 73.3 points per game. On the road, they average 62.6.
- In 2022-23 North Carolina Central is conceding 14.3 fewer points per game at home (61.5) than on the road (75.8).
- Over their past 10 games, the Eagles are scoring 67.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 67.8.
