Duke vs. Louisville: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 20
The Louisville Cardinals (4-23, 2-14 ACC) will attempt to snap a 10-game road losing streak at the Duke Blue Devils (19-8, 10-6 ACC) on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Louisville matchup in this article.
Duke vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Duke vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Louisville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-18.5)
|137.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Duke (-18.5)
|137.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Tipico
|Duke (-18.5)
|137.5
|-2500
|+875
Duke vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Duke has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
- The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 27 times this season.
- Louisville has put together an 11-16-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 27 times this season.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Bookmakers rate Duke much higher (21st-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (30th).
- Oddsmakers have moved the Blue Devils' national championship odds down from +1600 at the start of the season to +5000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 63rd-biggest change.
- With odds of +5000, Duke has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.
