How to Watch the Wake Forest vs. North Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-12) travel to face the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8) after losing seven road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023.
Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Wake Forest vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Demon Deacons' 59.1 points per game are just 1.7 fewer points than the 60.8 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- Wake Forest is 14-8 when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.
- Wake Forest is 10-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
- The 71.6 points per game the Tar Heels put up are 13.0 more points than the Demon Deacons allow (58.6).
- North Carolina is 17-6 when scoring more than 58.6 points.
- North Carolina is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 59.1 points.
- The Tar Heels shoot 42% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Demon Deacons concede defensively.
- The Demon Deacons make 30.9% of their shots from the field, 5.3% lower than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.
Wake Forest Schedule
|2/5/2023
|Clemson
|W 69-64
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/9/2023
|NC State
|L 51-42
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 63-55
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ North Carolina
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|2/23/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
