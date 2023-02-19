Sunday's contest that pits the Stony Brook Seawolves (15-9) against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-20) at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-57 in favor of Stony Brook, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Seahawks are coming off of a 63-53 loss to Hampton in their most recent game on Friday.

UNC Wilmington vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

UNC Wilmington vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 70, UNC Wilmington 57

UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis

The Seahawks took down the No. 280-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Elon Phoenix, 62-58, on January 20, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Seahawks are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UNC Wilmington is 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins

60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on December 21

79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights