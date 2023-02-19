Sunday's contest between the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-12) at Carmichael Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-56 and heavily favors North Carolina to secure the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Tar Heels lost their most recent game 77-66 against NC State on Thursday.

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 69, Wake Forest 56

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels' signature win this season came in a 61-56 victory over the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils on January 19.

The Tar Heels have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (seven), but also have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, North Carolina is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.

North Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins

60-50 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 8

73-64 over Iowa State (No. 22/AP Poll)) on November 27

56-47 at home over NC State (No. 24) on January 15

85-79 over Oregon (No. 33) on November 24

73-62 at home over Virginia (No. 63) on February 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

North Carolina Performance Insights