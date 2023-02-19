How to Watch the North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-12) will hope to end a seven-game road losing streak when visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Carmichael Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison
- The Demon Deacons average just 1.7 fewer points per game (59.1) than the Tar Heels give up (60.8).
- Wake Forest is 14-8 when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.
- Wake Forest is 10-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
- The Tar Heels put up 71.6 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 58.6 the Demon Deacons allow.
- North Carolina has a 17-6 record when scoring more than 58.6 points.
- North Carolina has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.1 points.
- The Tar Heels are making 42% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Demon Deacons allow to opponents (44.9%).
- The Demon Deacons' 30.9 shooting percentage is 5.3 lower than the Tar Heels have given up.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 75-67
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/12/2023
|Boston College
|W 73-55
|Carmichael Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ NC State
|L 77-66
|Reynolds Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|2/23/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.