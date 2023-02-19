The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-12) will hope to end a seven-game road losing streak when visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Carmichael Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The Demon Deacons average just 1.7 fewer points per game (59.1) than the Tar Heels give up (60.8).

Wake Forest is 14-8 when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.

Wake Forest is 10-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.

The Tar Heels put up 71.6 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 58.6 the Demon Deacons allow.

North Carolina has a 17-6 record when scoring more than 58.6 points.

North Carolina has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.1 points.

The Tar Heels are making 42% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Demon Deacons allow to opponents (44.9%).

The Demon Deacons' 30.9 shooting percentage is 5.3 lower than the Tar Heels have given up.

North Carolina Schedule