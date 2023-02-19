The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-12) will hope to end a seven-game road losing streak when visiting the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-8) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Carmichael Arena, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

  • The Demon Deacons average just 1.7 fewer points per game (59.1) than the Tar Heels give up (60.8).
  • Wake Forest is 14-8 when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.
  • Wake Forest is 10-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
  • The Tar Heels put up 71.6 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 58.6 the Demon Deacons allow.
  • North Carolina has a 17-6 record when scoring more than 58.6 points.
  • North Carolina has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.1 points.
  • The Tar Heels are making 42% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Demon Deacons allow to opponents (44.9%).
  • The Demon Deacons' 30.9 shooting percentage is 5.3 lower than the Tar Heels have given up.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 @ Syracuse L 75-67 JMA Wireless Dome
2/12/2023 Boston College W 73-55 Carmichael Arena
2/16/2023 @ NC State L 77-66 Reynolds Coliseum
2/19/2023 Wake Forest - Carmichael Arena
2/23/2023 Virginia Tech - Carmichael Arena
2/26/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium

