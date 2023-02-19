The Virginia Tech Hokies (21-4) welcome in the NC State Wolfpack (18-8) after victories in seven home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolfpack average 13.8 more points per game (71.8) than the Hokies give up (58).
  • NC State is 17-5 when allowing fewer than 73.8 points.
  • When it scores more than 58 points, NC State is 16-6.
  • The Hokies put up 73.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than the 61.5 the Wolfpack allow.
  • Virginia Tech has a 19-1 record when putting up more than 61.5 points.
  • Virginia Tech's record is 19-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.
  • This year the Hokies are shooting 45% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Wolfpack concede.
  • The Wolfpack make 43.6% of their shots from the field, 4.5% higher than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 @ Wake Forest W 51-42 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2/12/2023 @ Virginia L 71-59 John Paul Jones Arena
2/16/2023 North Carolina W 77-66 Reynolds Coliseum
2/19/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
2/23/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
2/26/2023 Pittsburgh - Reynolds Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.