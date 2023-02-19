NC State vs. Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (21-4) and NC State Wolfpack (18-8) going head-to-head at Cassell Coliseum has a projected final score of 69-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Wolfpack's last contest on Thursday ended in a 77-66 win over North Carolina.
NC State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
NC State vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, NC State 63
NC State Schedule Analysis
- On December 1, the Wolfpack registered their best win of the season, a 94-81 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Wolfpack have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (seven), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (six).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, NC State is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.
NC State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 at home over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll)) on January 29
- 77-66 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 16
- 65-57 at home over South Florida (No. 28) on December 11
- 63-51 on the road over Louisville (No. 36) on January 22
- 65-54 on the road over Georgia (No. 45) on December 5
NC State Performance Insights
- The Wolfpack's +269 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.8 points per game (64th in college basketball) while allowing 61.5 per contest (104th in college basketball).
- In ACC games, NC State has averaged 6.4 fewer points (65.4) than overall (71.8) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Wolfpack are scoring 12.6 more points per game at home (76.4) than on the road (63.8).
- At home NC State is conceding 59.1 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than it is on the road (65.9).
- The Wolfpack have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, scoring 63.2 points per contest, 8.6 fewer points their than season average of 71.8.
