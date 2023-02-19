Sunday's game features the Duke Blue Devils (22-4) and the Virginia Cavaliers (15-11) facing off at John Paul Jones Arena (on February 19) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-58 win for Duke.

The Blue Devils lost their most recent matchup 61-45 against Virginia Tech on Thursday.

Duke vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Duke vs. Virginia Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Duke 66, Virginia 58

Duke Schedule Analysis

  • On February 5, the Blue Devils claimed their signature win of the season, a 57-52 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who rank No. 10 in the AP's Top 25.
  • The Blue Devils have five wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the country.
  • Duke has 10 wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.
  • According to the RPI, the Cavaliers have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Duke 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 66-55 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 11/AP Poll)) on January 26
  • 72-58 on the road over NC State (No. 24) on December 29
  • 63-56 at home over Louisville (No. 35) on January 1
  • 71-48 on the road over FGCU (No. 41) on December 11
  • 50-40 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on February 12

Duke Performance Insights

  • The Blue Devils' +385 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.5 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while giving up 50.7 per contest (third in college basketball).
  • In conference play, Duke is scoring fewer points (60.7 per game) than it is overall (65.5) in 2022-23.
  • At home, the Blue Devils score 69.1 points per game. Away, they score 64.1.
  • In 2022-23 Duke is allowing 0.3 fewer points per game at home (49.8) than away (50.1).
  • While the Blue Devils are posting 65.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 57.9 points per contest.

