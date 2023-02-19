Sunday's game at William D. Mullins Center has the UMass Minutewomen (22-4) going head to head against the Davidson Wildcats (12-13) at 12:00 PM ET (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-57 win as our model heavily favors UMass.

The Wildcats head into this contest on the heels of a 72-56 loss to Saint Joseph's (PA) on Wednesday.

Davidson vs. UMass Game Info

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

Davidson vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 74, Davidson 57

Davidson Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats took down the No. 142-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Austin Peay Governors, 62-41, on November 21, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

According to the RPI, the Minutewomen have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Davidson 2022-23 Best Wins

66-65 on the road over Duquesne (No. 145) on January 22

75-71 at home over Saint Louis (No. 164) on January 25

71-56 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 170) on December 4

68-55 at home over Charlotte (No. 185) on December 21

65-62 at home over Morgan State (No. 200) on December 28

Davidson Performance Insights