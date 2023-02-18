Western Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-13) and the Western Carolina Lady Catamounts (9-17) at Greensboro Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-56 and heavily favors UNC Greensboro to take home the win. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Lady Catamounts head into this matchup following an 83-62 loss to Wofford on Saturday.
Western Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Western Carolina vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNC Greensboro 67, Western Carolina 56
Western Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Catamounts took down the Chattanooga Lady Mocs in a 56-48 win on January 28. It was their signature victory of the season.
- Western Carolina has 11 losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.
Western Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-49 at home over Wofford (No. 167) on January 12
- 49-46 at home over Campbell (No. 279) on December 6
- 68-59 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 342) on December 1
- 58-48 on the road over South Carolina Upstate (No. 349) on November 18
- 48-47 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on November 10
Western Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Catamounts put up 53.6 points per game (345th in college basketball) while allowing 64 per outing (169th in college basketball). They have a -271 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.4 points per game.
- Western Carolina scores fewer points in conference action (51.1 per game) than overall (53.6).
- At home, the Lady Catamounts average 57.2 points per game. On the road, they average 49.3.
- At home, Western Carolina concedes 59.4 points per game. Away, it concedes 69.3.
- The Lady Catamounts are scoring 51.5 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 2.1 fewer points than their average for the season (53.6).
