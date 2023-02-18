Wake Forest vs. Miami: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
Two hot squads square off when the Miami Hurricanes (21-5, 12-4 ACC) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-9, 9-6 ACC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Demon Deacons, who have won three in a row.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami vs. Wake Forest matchup.
Wake Forest vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN3
Wake Forest vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami Moneyline
|Wake Forest Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (-7.5)
|157.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Miami (-7)
|157.5
|-300
|+250
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Miami (-7)
|157.5
|-303
|+240
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Miami (-7.5)
|157.5
|-330
|+235
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Wake Forest vs. Miami Betting Trends
- Wake Forest has put together a 15-10-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Demon Deacons have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this year.
- Miami has put together a 15-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Hurricanes' 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.
Wake Forest Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- The Demon Deacons have had the 50th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +30000.
- With odds of +30000, Wake Forest has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
