Two hot squads square off when the Miami Hurricanes (21-5, 12-4 ACC) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-9, 9-6 ACC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Demon Deacons, who have won three in a row.

Wake Forest vs. Miami Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN3

Wake Forest vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Miami Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline
BetMGM Miami (-7.5) 157.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Miami (-7) 157.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Miami (-7) 157.5 -303 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Miami (-7.5) 157.5 -330 +235 Bet on this game with Tipico

Wake Forest vs. Miami Betting Trends

  • Wake Forest has put together a 15-10-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Demon Deacons have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this year.
  • Miami has put together a 15-10-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Hurricanes' 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

Wake Forest Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +30000
  • The Demon Deacons have had the 50th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +30000.
  • With odds of +30000, Wake Forest has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

