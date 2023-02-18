The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (13-15, 5-10 CAA) go up against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-7, 11-4 CAA) in a matchup of CAA teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on FloSports.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Delaware vs. UNC Wilmington matchup.

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
  • How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Delaware Moneyline UNC Wilmington Moneyline
BetMGM Delaware (-1.5) 133.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Delaware (-1.5) 133 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Delaware (-2.5) 132.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Delaware (-1.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Betting Trends

  • UNC Wilmington is 14-8-2 ATS this season.
  • The Seahawks have covered the spread six times this year (6-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
  • Delaware has put together a 9-14-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 24 times this season.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.