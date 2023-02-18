East Carolina vs. UCF Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Minges Coliseum has the East Carolina Lady Pirates (18-8) squaring off against the UCF Knights (11-12) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 66-55 victory as our model heavily favors East Carolina.
The Lady Pirates took care of business in their last matchup 68-57 against Cincinnati on Wednesday.
East Carolina vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
East Carolina vs. UCF Score Prediction
- Prediction: East Carolina 66, UCF 55
East Carolina Schedule Analysis
- On January 3, the Lady Pirates captured their best win of the season, a 55-47 victory over the Memphis Lady Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 66), according to our computer rankings.
- The Lady Pirates have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 31st-most in the country.
East Carolina 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-53 at home over Tulane (No. 98) on January 8
- 72-64 over Liberty (No. 103) on November 26
- 67-52 at home over Temple (No. 126) on February 8
- 72-51 on the road over Temple (No. 126) on January 11
- 79-62 at home over Wichita State (No. 130) on February 12
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
East Carolina Performance Insights
- The Lady Pirates average 62.9 points per game (225th in college basketball) while giving up 54.8 per outing (17th in college basketball). They have a +210 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game.
- East Carolina's offense has been less effective in AAC contests this year, tallying 62.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 62.9 PPG.
- Offensively the Lady Pirates have fared better at home this season, posting 64.8 points per game, compared to 59.7 per game on the road.
- East Carolina cedes 50.2 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 59.9 away from home.
- The Lady Pirates have been putting up 64.8 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 62.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.