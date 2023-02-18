The Syracuse Orange (16-10, 9-6 ACC) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Duke Blue Devils (18-8, 9-6 ACC) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at JMA Wireless Dome. The contest airs on ESPN.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Duke vs. Syracuse matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Duke has compiled a 9-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Blue Devils games have hit the over 10 out of 26 times this season.

Syracuse has put together a 15-9-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Orange and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 25 times this season.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Duke is 20th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much higher than its computer rankings (37th).

The Blue Devils' national championship odds have dropped from +1600 at the start of the season to +5000, the 63rd-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +5000, Duke has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

