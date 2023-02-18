Saturday's contest between the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (15-10) and Charlotte 49ers (11-13) matching up at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 64-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana Tech, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The 49ers head into this game after a 75-73 loss to Western Kentucky on Thursday.

Charlotte vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Charlotte vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 64, Charlotte 63

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

When the 49ers took down the Rice Owls, the No. 95 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 66-61 on January 26, it was their signature win of the season so far.

Charlotte 2022-23 Best Wins

72-65 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 120) on January 21

66-57 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 132) on December 31

69-61 at home over North Texas (No. 202) on February 11

59-58 over Cincinnati (No. 207) on November 26

85-79 at home over UAB (No. 210) on December 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Charlotte Performance Insights