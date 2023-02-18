Saturday's contest between the Campbell Lady Camels (14-12) and Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-15) squaring off at Templeton Physical Education Center has a projected final score of 61-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Campbell, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Lady Camels are coming off of a 75-48 win against Charleston Southern in their last outing on Wednesday.

Campbell vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Campbell vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 61, Presbyterian 58

Campbell Schedule Analysis

The Lady Camels captured their best win of the season on December 1, when they defeated the Coppin State Lady Eagles, who rank No. 309 in our computer rankings, 47-38.

Campbell has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (12).

Campbell 2022-23 Best Wins

71-55 on the road over North Carolina Central (No. 312) on November 12

61-53 at home over Presbyterian (No. 321) on December 29

54-44 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 338) on January 28

64-40 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 338) on January 7

56-48 on the road over Longwood (No. 340) on December 31

Campbell Performance Insights