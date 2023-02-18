Appalachian State vs. Troy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Troy Trojans (16-10) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-17) matching up at Trojan Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-68 victory for heavily favored Troy according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Mountaineers enter this contest after a 71-65 loss to Old Dominion on Thursday.
Appalachian State vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
Appalachian State vs. Troy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Troy 83, Appalachian State 68
Appalachian State Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Mountaineers beat the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at home on December 20 by a score of 87-81.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Trojans are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
Appalachian State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-55 at home over Old Dominion (No. 161) on December 29
- 96-88 on the road over Georgia Southern (No. 174) on January 14
- 84-82 at home over Davidson (No. 175) on November 27
- 81-74 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on January 21
- 63-55 at home over Georgia State (No. 259) on February 9
Appalachian State Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers are being outscored by 2.1 points per game, with a -54 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.4 points per game (123rd in college basketball), and allow 70.5 per outing (318th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Appalachian State has scored 66.6 points per game in Sun Belt play, and 68.4 overall.
- At home the Mountaineers are scoring 73.3 points per game, 9.1 more than they are averaging on the road (64.2).
- In 2022-23 Appalachian State is giving up 9.4 fewer points per game at home (65.4) than away (74.8).
- In their previous 10 games, the Mountaineers are amassing 68.4 points per game, the same number of points as their season average.
