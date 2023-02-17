UNC Wilmington vs. Hampton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Friday's contest at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has the Hampton Lady Pirates (8-14) taking on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-19) at 7:00 PM (on February 17). Our computer prediction projects a 62-58 victory for Hampton, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Seahawks fell in their last matchup 144-120 against Towson on Sunday.
UNC Wilmington vs. Hampton Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina
UNC Wilmington vs. Hampton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hampton 62, UNC Wilmington 58
UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Seahawks defeated the Elon Phoenix at home on January 20 by a score of 62-58.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Seahawks are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most losses.
- UNC Wilmington has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (eight).
UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on December 21
- 79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1
UNC Wilmington Performance Insights
- The Seahawks' -258 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 56.9 points per game (321st in college basketball) while allowing 68.1 per contest (276th in college basketball).
- UNC Wilmington is scoring 58.0 points per game this season in conference games, which is 1.1 more points per game than its overall average (56.9).
- The Seahawks post 59.2 points per game at home, compared to 55.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.0 points per contest.
- UNC Wilmington is giving up 59.8 points per game this season at home, which is 14.7 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (74.5).
- On offense, the Seahawks have increased their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 59.5 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 56.9 they've racked up over the course of this season.
