Friday's contest at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has the Hampton Lady Pirates (8-14) taking on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-19) at 7:00 PM (on February 17). Our computer prediction projects a 62-58 victory for Hampton, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Seahawks fell in their last matchup 144-120 against Towson on Sunday.

UNC Wilmington vs. Hampton Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UNC Wilmington vs. Hampton Score Prediction

Prediction: Hampton 62, UNC Wilmington 58

UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Seahawks defeated the Elon Phoenix at home on January 20 by a score of 62-58.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Seahawks are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most losses.

UNC Wilmington has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (eight).

UNC Wilmington 2022-23 Best Wins

60-51 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 350) on December 21

79-61 at home over Winthrop (No. 352) on December 1

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights