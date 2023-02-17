Elon vs. Monmouth Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Friday's contest that pits the Elon Phoenix (7-17) versus the Monmouth Hawks (12-12) at Schar Center has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-62 in favor of Elon. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.
In their most recent game on Friday, the Phoenix suffered an 84-74 loss to William & Mary.
Elon vs. Monmouth Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Elon vs. Monmouth Score Prediction
- Prediction: Elon 63, Monmouth 62
Elon Schedule Analysis
- The Phoenix's signature victory this season came against the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 161) in our computer rankings. The Phoenix secured the 71-68 win at home on November 22.
- Elon has nine losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.
Elon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-60 on the road over Delaware (No. 183) on January 27
- 63-56 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 222) on February 3
- 60-57 at home over High Point (No. 241) on November 13
- 62-49 on the road over Charleston (SC) (No. 267) on February 5
- 75-58 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 297) on November 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Elon Performance Insights
- The Phoenix are being outscored by 6.7 points per game with a -161 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.7 points per game (299th in college basketball) and allow 65.4 per outing (215th in college basketball).
- Elon's offense has been less effective in CAA games this year, putting up 57.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 58.7 PPG.
- Offensively the Phoenix have performed better in home games this year, putting up 62.0 points per game, compared to 57.1 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively Elon has played worse at home this year, surrendering 65.3 points per game, compared to 64.9 in road games.
- The Phoenix have seen an increase in scoring recently, putting up 59.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.0 point more than the 58.7 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.