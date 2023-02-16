How to Watch the North Carolina vs. NC State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The NC State Wolfpack (17-8) take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (18-7) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET in ACC action, aiting on ACC Network.
North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
North Carolina vs. NC State Scoring Comparison
- The Tar Heels' 71.8 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 61.3 the Wolfpack give up to opponents.
- North Carolina has a 17-3 record when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.
- North Carolina has put together a 15-5 record in games it scores more than 61.3 points.
- The Wolfpack average 71.6 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 60.2 the Tar Heels give up.
- NC State has a 15-5 record when putting up more than 60.2 points.
- NC State's record is 15-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Wolfpack are making 43.8% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Tar Heels concede to opponents (36.1%).
- The Tar Heels shoot 42.2% from the field, 5% higher than the Wolfpack concede.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 62-55
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/9/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 75-67
|JMA Wireless Dome
|2/12/2023
|Boston College
|W 73-55
|Carmichael Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|Carmichael Arena
|2/23/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Carmichael Arena
